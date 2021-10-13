Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing as COVID cases trend down, decision on vaccine mandate ban looms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as the state saw a steady decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

According to a Tuesday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count fell by 83, dropping the total to 6,806. Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 8 in the last 24 hours to 537 patients.

While the state is seeing declining COVID-19 caseloads, the decision to sign a law that would push back against the new federal vaccine mandate for many business employees also remains in limbo.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers