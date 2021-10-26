Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing discussing tax plan, COVID

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon providing an update on his new tax proposal, the COVID-19 response in Arkansas and other political issues facing the state.

Hutchinson announced last week that he would delay calling for a special session to pass an income tax reduction plan.

The special session was originally planned to begin October 25.

The governor indicated that he hoped to have the session done by Thanksgiving but would not confirm that schedule.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case COVID-19 count fell by 515, dropping the total to 4,912.

Data shows that this is the first time that the number of active cases has been less than 5,000 since July 5, when there were 4,752 cases.

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.