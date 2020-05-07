Gov. Hutchinson announces limited reopening of Arkansas casinos on May 18

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state’s casinos will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis starting May 18.

Hutchinson made the announcement during his daily briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19, which he held in Texarkana Thursday. The governor said casinos will be allowed to open at one-third capacity with stringent social distancing requirements in place. Further guidance is expected to be released by the state’s health department.

The governor also said that in order to get to the next phase of reopening, “we need to make sure we don’t have a resurgence” in cases.

There are now 3,665 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Arkansas as of Thursday, reflecting 97 new cases reported since Wednesday. Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 88. Hospitalizations are up by one, at 70. Overall, Hutchinson said the number of recovered cases is outpacing the number of new cases reported daily.

“What is encouraging is that we are continuing to increase our testing of COVID cases around the state of Arkansas,” said Hutchinson, noting that the state was testing about 1,000 per day in April. “And then we had a two-day surge that raised it to about 1,500 testing level. Yesterday, I announced a goal that over the month of May that we would test 60,000 cases here in the state of Arkansas, which is two percent of our population being done in one month. And so yesterday, Dr. Smith gave me the news that we’ve tested 2,174 cases, tests here in Arkansas. That is, I believe it’s a record for the number that we’ve done. And of course with that you see 97 cases, so the positivity rate is still low.”

Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state will receive 90,000 testing kits and swabs in May from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor said he conducted the briefing from Texarkana because he wanted to take his message to other areas of the state beyond Little Rock, and since he wanted to come to south Arkansas, “Texarkana was a very natural spot for that.”

Huthinson noted that there are currently 35 cases in Miller County and one death from the coronavirus and commended the leadership and citizens for containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think you’ve done a very very good job of containing the spread, making sure that you do the social distancing and the wearing of masks, and doing what is necessary to protect yourself and others from the spread of this deadly virus,” Hutchinson said. “

“And we have to remind ourselves as we’re opening up that we still have a challenge to face and so I applaud the leadership here that’s had a consistent message, but all of the citizens that’s really stood up and say, ‘We want to get back to business, but we know we’ve got to beat this and so we’re gonna do what is necessary.’ And I know in surrounding states, we’ve got folks from Louisiana and Texas that are here and that cover this area, and they’re our neighbors, they’re our friends. We have our commerce back and forth, but compared to some of our surrounding counties in other states, we’re doing very, very well here in Arkansas and Miller County, and we want to make sure that protection stays in place.

Hutchinson also said a decision will be made on recreational team sports later in May so that activity sponsors can know what they need to do in June or July, and that he has asked the state’s oil and gas commission to look into ways to help the hard-hit industry.