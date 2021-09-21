Gov. Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 update as active cases continue to decline, hospitalizations remain steady

FILE – In this July 15, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Public health researchers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, called the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned that he expects significant outbreaks in schools. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases in the state continue to trend down and hospitalizations remain steady across the state.

In a report Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count was 15,004, a decrease of 770 from the prior day.

That data showed the number of hospitalizations from the virus increased by 12 from the prior day, pushing the current total to 1,027. There were 440 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of five.

The report also added 37 new deaths to the state’s pandemic total, bringing that number to 7,482. Data from the ADH shows that the daily increase on Monday was the highest in the last 13 days.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m.