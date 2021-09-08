Gov. Hutchinson to hold news briefing as active cases drop following Labor Day weekend

FILE – In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Facing growing vaccine hesitancy, governors in states hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are asking federal regulators to grant full approval to the shots in the hope that will persuade more people to get them. The governors of Arkansas and Ohio have appealed in recent days for full approval as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson will give a news briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas following a drop in active cases in the state after the Labor Day weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported active cases dropped to 19,794 Tuesday, the second day in a row when active cases fell by more than 1,600 and the first time since August that the count was below 20,000.

Tuesday reports also show that the state saw 538 new cases within the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases to 465,315. There were an additional 38 deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,108.

Hospitalizations from the virus increased by eight patients to 1,228 currently in the state, with 513 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour increase of nine. The ADH figures also showed there is one more patient on ventilators in the last day, putting the current total at 321.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.