Gov. Hutchinson to hold news briefing as pediatric COVID-19 cases jump, ventilators hit new record

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as cases begin to spread among children as they enter their third week on school.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, within the last seven days, the state has more than 4,000 cases of children 17 and under with COVID-19.

Reports from the ADH also show that the number of patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Monday, the total was 361, which is an increase of 17 within the last 24 hours.

Monday reports also show that the active COVID-19 case count in Arkansas has decreased by 1,688, putting the state total at 22,427.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers