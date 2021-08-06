Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Disappointing’ lawmakers did not amend ban on mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on Friday in support of Judge Tim Fox’s temporary block to the mask mandate law.

“The decision reaffirms my statement that I made earlier this week that I regret the signing of Act 1002,” Hutchinson said of Fox’s judgment. “It was well rounded and certainly constitutionally based.”

Hutchinson said he had one focus with legislators heading into the Special Session, which was flexibility for students under 12 to protect themselves.

“The schools now have the independent authority to act as needed to protect the children,” Hutchinson said.

The governor praised some legislators for taking the job at hand seriously, but admonished others for having a “casual” if not “cavalier” approach, calling inaction towards the student’s needs “disappointing”.

Hutchinson stated that his focus moving forward will continue to be vaccinations efforts.