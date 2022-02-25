LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a morning media conference on February 25, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed the Ukraine invasion, the recent winter storms that swept across Arkansas and the current state of COVID-19.

Just after 10 a.m., the Governor began by noting that today’s briefing would be shorter than recent ones, due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state dropping.

He quickly shifted gears, addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stating that he offered his “unequivocal support for the people of Ukraine.” He added that “we need to be clear in our condemnation of Russia,” stating that “this is a long-term concern.”

He then transitioned to the recent winter storms, utilizing a graphic to note the eastern Arkansas counties that were hit hardest by power outages, including an estimate that approximately 28,000 residents are still without power. Overall, he felt that Arkansas “came through the winter storms very well.”

He noted that the National Guard’s recent assignment to help with the storms will terminate at noon today, and the Governor estimated the guardsmen helped rescue approximately a dozen stranded motorists.

On the topic of COVID-19, the Governor voiced his feeling that we need to “move away from the pandemic state to a more normal state,” adding that he believes this is not a partisan stance.

He noted that COVID-19 tests “are still a very important part of what we’re doing.” He stated that his briefings will continue to address coronavirus data approximately once a week, and that citizens seeking daily information should access the Arkansas Department of Health website.

The Governor then presented multiple graphics that indicate trend lines are falling back to pre-Omircon variant levels, including new cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Romero spoke briefly, noting that recent vaccination rates have fallen significantly. “Please get your booster,” he urged, noting that it is the best way to protect individuals from potential future surges. On the topic of masks, the doctor suggested waiting to see what the CDC’s latest policy will be.