Gov. Hutchinson updates Arkansas on coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson saying the coronavirus is a jolt to the state’s economy.

But he stood firm in saying he’s not shutting down commerce in Arkansas.

He believes doing so would further hurt families and the economy.

The Governor stressed that businesses need to make adjustments as necessary, including implementing social distancing.

“I want businesses to operate, they can do it in a safe environment, I’m not shutting down our commerce, we want to produce and if we start shutting down then there’s going to be an incredible exasperation of people unemployed,” he said.

Relief efforts for Arkansas businesses are underway.

The Governor has asked for a formal disaster declaration.

Activated the quick action closing fund to provide grants and will open loans up to $2 million for small businesses.