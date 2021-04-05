Gov. Hutchinson vetoes bill banning gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California.
International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. / (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday vetoed HB1570, a bill that would have barred doctors in Arkansas from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment or surgery to anyone under the age of 18.

The bill passed the Senate, 28-7, last week.

“If House Bill 1570 becomes law, then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the bill “would be and is a vast government overreach” and cited opposition to the legislation from leading Arkansas medical associations.

“The concern expressed is that denying best medical care to transgender youth can lead to significant harm to the young person from suicidal tendencies and social isolation to increased drug use,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said if the bill simply included a ban on gender reassignment surgery, he would sign the legislation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers