Gov. Hutchinson vetoes bill banning gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California. International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. / (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday vetoed HB1570, a bill that would have barred doctors in Arkansas from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment or surgery to anyone under the age of 18.

The bill passed the Senate, 28-7, last week.

“If House Bill 1570 becomes law, then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the bill “would be and is a vast government overreach” and cited opposition to the legislation from leading Arkansas medical associations.

“The concern expressed is that denying best medical care to transgender youth can lead to significant harm to the young person from suicidal tendencies and social isolation to increased drug use,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said if the bill simply included a ban on gender reassignment surgery, he would sign the legislation.