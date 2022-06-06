ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Rogers Monday morning to speak to the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association about topics of concern. Two of the main issues discussed were school safety and prison capacity.

If the general assembly meets this summer or fall, Hutchinson is requesting it consider a $50 million investment into school safety funds. This money would go towards things like improving the physical structure of schools and evaluating school resource officer presence.

Both are things Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said is needed, especially in Fayetteville.

“I don’t know where Fayetteville is right now, but they’re lagging woefully behind as far as armed presence in a school district. It is a concern for me,” said Helder.

Governor Hutchinson also mentioned wanting to relieve some pressure state jails are facing when it comes to jail capacity. He’s hoping crisis stabilization units across the state, like the ones in Little Rock, Fort Smith and Jonesboro will help do that. The governor wants to reopen the Fayetteville crisis stabilization unit as soon as possible.

A new jail could soon come to the state. The governor said the building would be complete in two years.

“We’re looking at a new prison facility in Calico Rock. That will relieve some of the backlog here in Washington County and Benton County,” said Hutchinson.

Sheriff Helder is worried efforts to ease capacity in jails aren’t happening quick enough.

“Our numbers don’t go backward. They’re steadily increasing…,” said Helder. “In Northwest Arkansas, we’re adding to our hospitals and our schools. Listen, our jails are not immune to this.”

The governor announced a $10 million dollar grant in addition to $10 million approved earlier in the year. It will be available to local law enforcement agencies in July. The money is meant to fund things like body cameras, protective vests and other necessary equipment.