Gov. Hutchinson wants ‘off-ramp’ not ‘cliff’ to end Arkansas mask mandate

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says residents will be required to wear masks in public through at least the end of the month, but health officials are developing criteria for when to lift the measure aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson told “Fox News Sunday” that he loosened restrictions on businesses but wanted a gradual approach to face coverings.

This contrasts to the swift rollbacks of mast mandates in the neighboring states of Texas and Mississippi, with the Republican governor saying, “we wanted an off-ramp, we didn’t want a cliff.”

Health experts say masking is among the most effective ways to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers