Gov. Hutchinson will not extend 11 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants that serve alcohol; expires February 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will not extend the 11 p.m. curfew facing bars and restaurants that serve alcohol when it expires on February 3, he announced at his weekly virus press conference on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said that, as cases and hospitalizations dip statewide, he made the judgment that it was not necessary to maintain the curfew.

“That was important to have through Christmas and the New Year,” Hutchinson said. “Our cases and hospitalizations are down.”

The directive has been in effect since November 20, 2020.

