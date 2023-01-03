LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas state capitol unveils Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait on Jan. 3.

According to Hutchinson, the work is meant to represent his steadiness as a leader, his legacy over the years and his hope for the future.

During the unveiling, Hutchinson thanked his family and cabinet. He said while his term has been meaningful, he’s prepared for a new governor to take his seat.

“I’m grateful that we had eight years. But at the same time, eight years is good. I’m ready to move on, and we’ve got an incredible successor that’s coming along in governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Hutchinson said the final days of his term will be focused on the transition to the next administration.

As for a possible presidential run, he said a decision will be made “at the right time.”