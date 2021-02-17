Gov. Kevin Stitt asks for federal disaster declaration

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Republican Governor Kevin Stitt announced that the state of Oklahoma has requested a disaster declaration from the federal government related to the winter storms that began on February 8.

According to a release from the governor’s office on Wednesday, Gov. Stitt, under the Stafford Act, has requested an Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance statewide for all 77 Oklahoma counties and Public Assistance Category B, limited to mass care and sheltering.

“Yesterday President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” said Stitt. “I am now urging the President and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”

If approved, the emergency declaration would authorize federal resources to aid state and local governments in the response to the record-breaking weather event.

“The combination of nearly two weeks of record-breaking low temperatures, heavy snow, and freezing rain has had significant impacts on communities across the state,” said Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower. “We hope the federal government will act quickly and approve Governor Stitt’s request so we can begin to help communities recover.”

It would also allow for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for costs of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA’s public assistance program, according to Stitt’s office.