Gov. Parson is sending the Missouri National Guard to Washington D.C. to assist with security

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is sending the Missouri National Guard to assist the D.C. National Guard through the presidential inauguration, according to Jonathan Klusmeyer, the Interim Director of Public Affairs for the Missouri National Guard.

The Missouri National Guard will help with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety to district and federal agencies while in Washington D.C.

Due to operational concerns, the statement didn’t release the specific number of troops being sent to Washington D.C. or the location of troops involved in the ongoing efforts.

