LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 18, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) directive regarding a mask mandate for public travel across the nation.

In a social media post, Governor Asa Hutchinson voiced his support for that decision.

I’m grateful to see common sense prevail and the courts strike down the mask mandate for travel. As we’ve seen COVID cases decline and masks nearly absent from every other part of society, I’m glad to see the transportation industry free of this burdensome mandate. Gov. Asa Hutchinson

The Biden administration is still encouraging travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID-19 in the wake of Monday’s ruling. But those who do not wear face coverings on planes and other modes of public transportation will not face consequences.