LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the state’s National Guard to assist with the latest round of extreme winter weather.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, I have activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support teams to assist Arkansas State Police,” she wrote in a social media post. “I encourage Arkansans who are experiencing winter weather to avoid travel if possible and heed the warnings of local officials.”

The support teams will come from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, according to Lt. Col. W. B. Phillips II, Arkansas National Guard State Public Affairs Officer. The activation begins at noon and will last “until road conditions improve and Arkansas State Police determines support is no longer needed,” according to a media release.

More support is available as weather conditions warrant, according to the release. Each winter weather support team consists of a five-person team, including one NCO and four Guardsmen, and a Humvee with communications equipment.

They will operate around the clock until no longer needed. Each team will travel ASP-designated roads to assist motorists and help motorists to safety.

Multiple accidents have been reported in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, including one confirmed fatality following a truck crash in Avoca.

