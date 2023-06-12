SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Education Secretary Jacob Oliva hosted a town hall in Siloam Springs to answer questions about the LEARNS Act Monday.

Attendees of the town hall had to RSVP for the event and were approved by the governor’s office to attend.

Questions from parents and teachers included topics like educational freedom accounts, reading interventionists and career readiness.

The implementation of the LEARNS Act is currently on pause because of a temporary restraining order.

High school teacher Cindy Stinnett said she came to the town hall to learn more about the education reform directly from state leaders.

“This LEARNS Act is huge, it affects all of education and I just wanted to hear it from the governor and Secretary Oliva, I just wanted to hear it from their own mouths,” Stinnett said.

During the town hall, Stinnett talked about a lot of students missing school and asked how the state can emphasize the importance of being in a classroom.

“Let’s raise the bar and ask them to meet it, we have got to stop expecting and focusing on the lowest common denominator and start raising the bar of expectations for both our students and parents,” Stinnett said.

Stinnett said she thinks some part of LEARNS will be beneficial for students, but said she also has some concerns.

“I want to know the funding is going to be there. We’re talking more social workers, more counselors, mental health professionals which are needed, but where is the money going to come from?” Stinnett said.

Springdale Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland said he’s ready to see the court take action on the act’s pending lawsuit, so the district can start implementing parts of the act for the upcoming school year.

“Springdale Schools with local tax money and student foundation funding that comes from the state, however many students we receive is how were going to be paid and when I say paid, I mean funded. That’s what I’m worried about making sure those funding systems continue to come in and on time,” Cleveland said.