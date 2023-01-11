LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On her second day in office, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another executive order pertaining to education in The Natural State.

It came in the form of an “Executive Order to Prioritize L.E.A.R.N.S. (Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and School Safety).”

The order began by stating that “every Arkansas child should have access to a quality education, a good-paying job, and a better life—right here—in Arkansas.” It noted that only 35 percent of Arkansas third graders read at the appropriate grade level, according to the 2022 ACT Aspire.

The order also said that nearly 70 percent of those incarcerated cannot read at a fourth-grade level.

“Too many Arkansas kids lack access to high-quality education opportunities before kindergarten,” it said. “Government must protect children and ensure their safety in school,” it added.

The order stated that the Secretary of the Department of Education shall ensure that “all students are on track to read at or above grade level upon the completion of third grade” in coordination with the Secretary of the Department of Human Services.

The order prioritizes using federal and state funds to expand access to early education resources for at-risk children in the state. It will also require an analysis of kindergarten readiness to be completed within 90 days.

Other aspects of the order include streamlining processes to expand charter schools, reviewing parental and public access to school curriculums and implementing new teacher hiring practices used in other states.

The order became effective upon its signing.