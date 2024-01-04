LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas governor has taken steps to acknowledge and honor a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered U.S. and state flags to be at half-mast from Jan. 4 to 6 to honor Stone County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Justin Smith. Smith was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2 while serving a misdemeanor warrant.

Sanders cited Smith’s wife and children in calling for the memorial. The deputy’s children include an Army veteran, a current soldier in the Air Force, and an Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sanders said.

“In his service in law enforcement and in his passing in the line of duty, Deputy Smith displayed bravery, leadership, and care for his fellow Arkansans,” Sanders said.

Attorney General Tim Griffin had earlier released a statement on Smith’s death, calling it a reminder of the dangers of law enforcement.

“The death of Deputy Smith is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the risk involved with serving as a law enforcement officer,” Griffin said. “At the time of his murder, Deputy Smith was serving a misdemeanor warrant, a fundamental responsibility of policing. This tragedy demonstrates that danger is ever present for those who wear the badge.”

Smith’s suspected killer is currently in custody with no bond. His charges are pending, Griffin stated.