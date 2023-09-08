LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called for a special session of the General Assembly to address tax cuts, changes to the state’s Freedom of Information laws and restrictions on mandates and other rules tied to COVID-19 response.

The announcement comes after members of the state legislature said Wednesday that preparations were underway for the special session.

The session is expected to run from Sept. 11-13. with a focus on tax cuts and possible changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act laws.

The governor is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m.