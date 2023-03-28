LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday that three lawsuits are being filed by the state of Arkansas taking on two of the giant companies of social media – TikTok and Meta.

Calling the move a “blueprint” for conservative states, Sanders said the lawsuits were being filed under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“We have to hold big tech companies accountable for pushing addictive platforms on our kids and exposing them to a world of inappropriate, damaging content,” the governor said.

Sanders claimed the lawsuit against Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, would be the first of its kind in the country with a state taking on the multi-billion-dollar company.

“The will pay for the damage done that they are doing to our kids,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.