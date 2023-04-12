LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign legislation Wednesday afternoon, making it her third signing this week.

Sanders signed a tax cut bill Monday that will cut personal and corporate taxes by $186 million for the first year and $124 million one year after. This measure will affect any taxpayer making more than $24,300 a year.

On Tuesday, the governor signed two bills as part of her Safer Stronger Arkansas legislative package. The measures will reform sentencing for violent offenders, create more prison space and increase funding for state police and prison officers.

Officials with Sanders’ office have not released details on Wednesday’s signing.

The signing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.