JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders volunteered at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon following last week’s tornado damage.

Sanders gave an update on recovery efforts that different communities are providing. Mobile recovery units set up by FEMA are in multiple locations around the state. There are locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Wynne.

The governor launched a one-stop website for recovery efforts including federal, state and local resources for those affected for last week’s storms.

Sanders reminded state residents to stay connected with local authorities as severe weather is expected to come into Arkansas Tuesday night.