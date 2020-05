LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson said there is still no link between the high number of new COVID-19 cases and the reopening of businesses.

The state’s health department is tracking the data and today reported what the he calls “encouraging numbers.”

1% of the new cases reported going to a restaurant, 2% goes to a beauty shop, less than 1% went to a church, less than 1.5% reported goes to a daycare or gym, and less than 0.5% goes to a hotel or motel.