FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that Arkansas would not have any mandate for vaccines for covid in school systems.

Hutchinson says that parents should be able to determine what is best for their children regarding health decisions.

“Those are decisions that parents should make because young people are in a different category as adults, and that shouldn’t be with them,” –said, Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says the vaccine is still relatively new and more time needs to pass before making this kind of decision about it.

“It’s only been out a couple of years and we need to have more experience with that and we’re gaining that every day but parents are nervous about it,” –said, Hutchinson.

However, the CDC’S Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends updates to the 2023 childhood immunization schedules, which include approved or authorized covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC’S Advisory Committee says, “recommending adding vaccines to schools is another step in the nation’s recovery,” –said, CDC’S Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.