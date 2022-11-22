WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette man charged for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has had his trial delayed.

Richard Barnett, 61, is facing a host of charges, and his trial was originally set to begin on December 12.

On November 22, the Government agreed to Barnett’s request to delay his trial.

Court documents say Barnett’s team was granted additional time to prepare for the upcoming trial as well as to allow Barnett’s attorney to reschedule a medical procedure.

Court documents go on to say “given the government’s strong interest in ensuring continuity in its trial team, coupled with the defendant’s lack of readiness, the government, in good faith, will not oppose the defendant’s continuance.”

The government requested that the Court vacate the trial date without the need for a hearing, according to court documents. A new trial date will be set and the remaining pretrial deadlines will be extended by 30 to 45 days, according to court documents. The Court will decide the next trial date.

Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021 with seven counts, including three felonies, related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.