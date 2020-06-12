Government officials strongly encourage wearing a mask

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You are strongly encouraged to wear a mask whenever you are out in public.

Dr. Jose Romero with Arkansas Children’s said of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, a relatively small amount had symptoms.

He said less than 1% of positive cases are in people who are symptomatic.

Dr. Romero said even with no symptoms the virus can still be transmitted.

“We have an obligation to protect our fellow citizens and to do that we should all wear masks when in public,” he said.

He said more and more data is proving just how important wearing a mask is for controlling the spread of COVID-19.