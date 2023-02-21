WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Following Richard Barnett’s January 23 conviction on federal charges related to his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the government has asked for an extension of the deadline to respond to motions that Barnett’s team has filed.

Barnett submitted a pair of filings in federal court on February 5, seeking an acquittal or a new trial. The deadline for the prosecution to file a response to those was on February 21, the same day it filed its extension request.

“Between the two motions, the defendant raises over twenty different arguments to which the United States intends to respond,” the filing stated. “Meanwhile, trial in this case lasted two weeks and produced a lengthy record that requires significant time to review.”

The government asked for a two-week extension, proposing a new deadline of March 7. The filing noted that Barnett’s counsel had no objection to the request.