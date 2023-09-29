FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A government shutdown could bring wide-ranging effects to Arkansas including furloughed government workers, delays in student loans and airline employees working without pay.

Up to 90 federal Arkansas workers will be furloughed on October 1 if the United States government shuts down.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says the potential furloughed workers are employees in the state government with salaries funded partially or fully with federal money.

These include around 36 employees at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, 35 employees at the Arkansas Department of Health and around 6 at the community corrections level.

Hardin says the number may increase depending on the length of the shutdown.

Mervin Jebaraj is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas.

He says seeing any major impacts locally will depend on the length of the shutdown. The potential shutdown would be on the same day that student loan repayments are set to restart.

Jebaraj says the shutdown could cause disruptions and delays for student loans.

“The people at the Department of Education that process these loans and answer questions are not going to be at work, while people are trying to start repayment on loans. So, there’s going to be quite a bit of disruption to day-to-day lives starting next week if there is indeed a shutdown.”

The shutdown could also make it harder for the Federal Reserve to do its job. Jebaraj says the longer the shutdown lasts, the less likely accurate and timely data will be released for interest rates and inflation.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg warns travelers that a shutdown could disrupt air travel, causing long lines and potential flight delays.

The Clinton National Airport in Little Rock says it will stay open if the government shuts down. It’s making plans similar to the shutdown in 2019, where it created a food bank for federal partners like TSA agents and air traffic controllers who would be working without pay.

“We are working with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. Kathy Webb, the CEO there, already has an order in the works, so if we get into a government shutdown, and by the middle of next week if it’s still going on, she will order that food,” said Shane Carter, director of public affairs at the Clinton National Airport.

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport says it will not be affected if there is a shutdown.

It says TSA and Air Traffic Control are considered essential workers, meaning they will work no matter what on October 1.

XNA says it does not expect any major flight delays or cancellations. It assumed the only major delay would be the timing of payment for those essential workers.

The White House says it expects 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay.