Governor actives 64 members of Arkansas National Guard to assist winter weather response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson activated 64 members of the Arkansas National Guard on Wednesday to assist local agencies with winter weather response, if needed, he announced on Twitter.

Hutchinson said the Guardsmen can rescue stranded motorists or help first responders with emergency transportation.

"Due to the current and future threat of severe icy weather across the state, I have activated 64 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist local agencies if needed," Hutchinson said.

