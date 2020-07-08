Governor addresses long lines at testing facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says he has gotten several complaints about long lines at testing facilities in Washington County.

He said when he looked into the problem, it appears people are primarily going to the Washington Regional testing site.

He said you should try the Public Health Lab as well.

“Everybody seems to be going to Washington Regional Medical Center, not sufficiently going to their public health lab which has more capacity currently to do that,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The Public Health Unit will add more nurses and more testing capacity to help with demand in Washington County.