Governor addresses protesting; assures Arkansans have safe environment to have voices heard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson addresses protesting in the state assuring Arkansans have a safe environment to have their voices heard.

“We will not tolerate the destruction of private property and the potential, or the expression of violence,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson declared a state of emergency last night as some protests in response to the death of George Floyd turn violent.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

Today, Hutchinson said he hopes some good will come from this, allowing law enforcement and citizens to do better, provide equal justice, and avoiding any discrimination.

“It causes everyone that loves law enforcement and appreciates what they do in public safety, to look within themselves and say ‘Is there something that we need to do better, is there a dialog that we need to have, do we need to do more listening?’ and the answer certainly we do,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson praised the protest that took place in Fayetteville last night.