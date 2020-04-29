Governor announces new grant program to help businesses when restrictions lift

In this Monday, April 27, 2020 photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The governor announces a new grant program to help businesses re-open as restrictions are lifted.

It is called the “Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program”.

Businesses would be able to qualify for $1,000 per full-time employee up to $10,000.

It is meant to help businesses offset some of the costs associated with the health and safety of employees and customers.

“They might have to move some of their furniture out, their tables out for their new configuration. They may have to buy some personal protective equipment for their staff, and perhaps even for their customers. They’re going to have to do a number of things,” Hutchinson said.

This program still needs to be approved by the state’s cares act steering group and the state’s legislative council.