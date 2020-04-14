Governor appoints medical advisory team for COVID-19 post peak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — What is next for Arkansas once we have hit our COVID-19 peak?

That will be up to the medical advisory board for COVID-19 post-peak.

The new board has been appointed by Gov. Hutchinson.

It will be chaired by Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and seven epidemiologists and others who are knowledgeable about infectious diseases.

The team will help give guidance on how to answer questions about the pandemic.

“What does it look on the downside of that slope? What should be our criteria that we look at? What do we need to do to avoid peaks in the future? What do we need to do to not see a resurgence in this? And how can we live in this environment, what kind of mitigation efforts to we need to have in place?” Hutchinson said.

The Medical Advisory Board will also be tasked with developing criteria that will be used to keep us on the down-slope of new cases and to avoid peaks later in the year.