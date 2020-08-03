Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency with 11 pardons

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 11 pardons. 34 clemency requests were denied by the governor and four had no action taken upon them. The governor says these include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Gov. Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

John R. Fortune (El Dorado): Theft of Property (C Felony) (Case #17724).This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1981 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Wendi Kelley (Hot Springs): Theft of Property over $200 (C Felony) (CR 93-392).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Garland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Brian Landthrip (Oark, AR): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 96-40), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 96-40), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 96-40).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Johnson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Andrew Lewis (Leslie): Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule I/II (C Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-114).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Searcy County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Steven D. Prine (Tuckerman): Residential Burglary (B Felony)(CR 96-58), Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 96-58), Commercial Burglary (C Felony)(CR 97-10), Theft of Property (B Felony)(CR 97-10), Theft by Receiving (B Felony)(CR 97-10), Commercial Burglary (C Felony)(CR 97-14), Breaking or Entering (D Felony)(CR 97-14), and Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 97-14).This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1997 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

David Sims (North Little Rock): Carrying Certain Prohibited Weapon (Misdemeanor)(CR 98-000038), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)(CR 98-000039), and Domestic Battering 3rd (A Misdemeanor)(CR 99-002478). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Pulaski County, 2000 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Marguerite Taggart (Pine Bluff): Attempted Robbery (B Felony)(CR 85-113-1), Robbery (Revocation) (B Felony)(CR 85-113-1), Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 88-64-1), Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 93-714), and Robbery (B Felony)(CR 96-554-3).This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1985- Jefferson County, 1988 – Jefferson County, 1988 – Jefferson County, 1994 – Jefferson County, 1996 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Janice A. Thomas/Allyoune (Little Rock): Robbery (B Felony) (CR 87-02601).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1988 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has objections to the application.

Michael E. Walker (Glenwood): Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (C Felony) (CR 99-55).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Ty Woods (Hot Springs): Theft Of Property $2,500 or more (B Felony)(CR 2006-1274).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Joe A. Vance (Gillham): Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, 3 counts (Y Felony) (1994-41, 1994-40, and 1994-39) (Guilty Plea), Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) (Y Felony) (2001-118) (Guilty Plea), and Attempted Manufacture of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (A Felony) (2006-86) (Guilty Plea).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1995 – Sevier County, 2002 – Sevier County, 2007 – Sevier County), and the fact that there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.