LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 20, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment of Mitch Rouse as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

“Mitch has shown his dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that he will continue to lead the transformation efforts,” Governor Hutchinson said, “He has invaluable experience serving the state and will be a great fit as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services.”

Rouse served dual roles as Director of the Office of State Procurement (OSP) and Chief Legal Counsel of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS). As Director, he oversaw the procurement of commodities and services for the state. As Chief Counsel, Rouse managed a staff of five attorneys and handled legal matters for all divisions under TSS.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Hutchinson as Secretary,” Rouse said, “Hard work has afforded me this opportunity and I look forward to leading this Department with energy and integrity.”

Before joining TSS, Rouse was the Chief of Staff and Associate Director of the Office of Air Quality at the formerly known Department of Environmental Quality, and he was a federal law clerk for the Honorable D.P. Marshall Jr. in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arkansas State University and received his Juris Doctor from the William H. Bowen School of Law where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the UALR Law Review.