Governor Asa Hutchinson pushes back against President Trump’s November election assertions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson is pushing back against President Trump’s claims that the November election will be disastrous.

On Thursday, the president proposed postponing the 2020 elections, although the Constitution gives Congress the power to delay elections.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Governor Hutchinson argued that the date for Election Day should not change. He said he is confident the election will go smoothly and as scheduled.

“It’s not helpful for the president to think out loud in a public fashion and express some frustration,” Hutchinson said. “It’s got to be through a process and, obviously, as everyone has indicated, there shouldn’t be any change in the date of the election.”

Hutchinson called the date “historic,” “constitutional” and “required” and called on states to ensure “fair elections.” He also said Arkansas plans to extend access to absentee ballots and put in place “proper controls to minimize any fraudulent activity.”