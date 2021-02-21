Governor Asa Hutchinson visits COVID-19 vaccination clinics

LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson visited vaccination clinics in Arkansas over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, he went to Lavaca, where he says he’s learning better administration tactics — like how the state can help streamline the process.

Hutchinson said a lot of times, people call up multiple pharmacies, and it makes it harder to get schedules sorted out.

“Everybody’s calling up to 10 different pharmacies and getting on the list, and that is really wasting a lot of manpower,” Hutchinson said.

Sunday, the governor visited a pharmacy in Bryant.