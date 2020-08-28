Governor comments on AG seen at RNC without mask, social distancing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson commented on Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge being seen at the Republican National Convention without a mask or practicing social distancing.

Patriotism overflowing at the @WhiteHouse tonight! Honored to be here w/ so many great friends & we are ready to re-elect @realdonaldtrump #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nAstjKPTUC — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) August 28, 2020

KNWA & FOX24’s Chelsea Helms asked the governor what type of example it sets when state leaders don’t follow the state directives.

“I don’t know all the circumstances of that event I know when I went to the White House I had to get a test done so hopefully those type of precautions were taken,” Governor Hutchinson continued, “it is important to set the right example, it’s important to wear a mask, that’s’ what Dr. Romero is certainly advocating we need to continue to do that and continue to lead in that.”

Attorney General Rutledge released the following statement to KNWA & FOX24.