Governor comments on Tyson COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson comments on the large amount of positive COVID-19 cases at a Springdale poultry plant.

Tyson reported 22% of employees at its Berry Street facility have tested positive.

Through facility-wide testing, 199 out of 1,102 employees have the coronavirus.

A total of 48 others received positive results through tests provided by their healthcare providers.

“The significant fact that I hope everybody pays attention to out of the 199 positive cases only one was symptomatic. Only one out of 199 were symptomatic when they were tested,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said this shows the importance of getting tested even if you don’t have symptoms, staying home when you do not feel well, and continuing following social distancing guidelines.