LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Jan. 5 she will reappoint Daryl Bassett as the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing, according to a press release.

“Arkansas workers deserve a Secretary of Labor and Licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” said Sanders. “I am pleased the Secretary has agreed to continue his stewardship of this department, promoting the protection and safety of workers, and to help me pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations.”

Bassett is the current Secretary for the Department of Labor and Licensing. He previously served as the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services director from 2015-2019 and the former director of Business and Commercial Services for the Arkansas Secretary of State, according to the release.

The release says he was appointed to the Arkansas Public Service Commission by former Gov. Mike Huckabee and served as his chief economic development advisor.

According to the release, he is a past president of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, past chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Diversity Committee, and was a member of the Financial Research Institute for Columbia College of Business Board of Directors at the University of Missouri, Columbia.