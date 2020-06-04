Governor encouraged by COVID-19 positivity rate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson said he is encouraged by the state’s positivity rate in terms of COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4,350 people were testeed for the coronavirus and 358 new positive cases were discovered.

The state now has a 5.2% positivity rate.

“I like our positivity rate and that’s something that should be encouraging to us as we test more and more our positivity rate is staying fairly consistent there,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

In mid-May, the World Health Organization advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.