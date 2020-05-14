Governor explains how to trace a coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Effective contact tracing is what Gov. Hutchinson says will help us limit the spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

When a new positive COVID-19 case is identified, that person is interviewed by a nurse who tells the patient to isolate.

A contact tracer follows up with the patient and asks them about any interaction they’ve had with others.

The contact tracer then calls anyone who may have had contact with the patient and urges them to quarantine and be tested if they have symptoms.

Their information is then added into the state’s SARA Alert System which keeps an eye on anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“This knowledge helps us to make sure that we limit the exposure but also helps to protect the individual to make sure that they get the care and treatment they need and that they don’t expose family and loved ones that they care about,” Hutchinson said.

The governor reiterates that case tracking is our biggest defense against the continued spread of COVID-19.