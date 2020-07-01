Governor Hutchinson announces merit pay raises for state workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is in good financial shape.

Hutchinson said the state will end this fiscal year with $360 million more than had been expected.

This prompted the governor to authorize merit pay raises of 2.2% for state employees.

“This is recognizing them working so hard during this pandemic and delivering state services in the department of health to workforce services, the Department of Finance and really in every agency in state government,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the revenue forecast for this year will be revised to $5.624 billion.

He said this will fund most of Category B in the Revenue Stabilization Act.