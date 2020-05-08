Governor Hutchinson announces new coronavirus text alert system

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new text alert system that aims to provide timely COVID-19 alerts and other guidance directly from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) to Arkansas residents, according to a release from the ADEM on Friday.

Arkansans can opt-in to the system now by texting ‘COVID19ARK’ to 67283.

“This is a free service from the Division of Emergency Management and RAVE Mobile Safety that will enable Arkansans to receive COVID-19 alerts and other guidance,” said Governor Hutchinson. “Participation in Smart911 will provide first responders additional information they need to ensure your safety and wellbeing.”

Residents who opt in for alerts will also receive instructions to sign up for Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to provide key context to 9-1-1 call takers and first responders, according to Friday’s release.

Through the Smart911 app or smart911.com, residents can create a Safety Profile that contains critical information including pre-existing conditions and quarantine status.

The ADEM says information in these profiles will allow 911 operators to “proactively identify and communicate with those at greatest risk while also providing first responders the context and foresight they need to protect themselves from exposure and arrive on the scene fully informed” as the state manages the coronavirus outbreak.