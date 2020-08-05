Governor Hutchinson appoints Dr. José Romero as Health Secretary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Dr. José Romero as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hutchinson announced the appointment at his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Dr. Romero, who has been serving as interim secretary of health, replaces Dr. Nate Smith, who has accepted a position at the CDC.

Dr. Romero previously served as ADH’s chief medical officer.

He is the chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is providing guidance nationally on the development and administration of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hutchinson said it was an easy decision.

Dr. Romero has a national reputation for his work with infectious diseases. He has been involved in our fight against COVID-19 from the first day. His vast knowledge of viral infections has been integral to our decision making as we have refined our response to the pandemic. His years of work within the state’s medical community will allow a seamless transition as he assumes this important role. Gov. Hutchinson

Dr. Romero moved to Arkansas in 2008 as Director of the Section of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

He served as the Director of Clinical Trials Research at Arkansas Children’s Research Institute from 2008-2019.