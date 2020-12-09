Governor Hutchinson explains three main COVID-19 concerns in Springdale community meeting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Hutchinson is responding to the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases with the help of communities across Arkansas.

Hutchinson said the surge in cases statewide is no longer something he can handle, relying on local leaders, educators and hospitals to step up.

“I look at all this data and everyone wants to know, ‘Where are these cases coming from?’ and the fact is they’re coming from areas I can’t regulate rules can’t solve,” Hutchinson said.

In Wednesday’s meeting in Springdale, local leaders shared concerns and provided input, focusing on three main topics: how to stay safe during the holidays, more information and marketing for upcoming vaccines and recognition that all communities are in this together.

“We’ve done all we can,” the governor said. “It’s really the communities taking ownership and leadership.”

Rogers Mayor, Greg Hines, attended the meeting and said a common topic leaders brought up is lack of personal responsibility adding to the spread. Their main concern is how this will hurt hospitals.

“We’re alarmed at tipping point in our hospital capacities,” Hines said.

Hines said leaders are also working on ideas to encourage people to stay safe during the holidays. He said leaders are also discussing marketing strategies specific to each city to encourage people to get the vaccine.

Governor Hutchinson is set to address the state Thursday, December 10th and said these community meetings are linked to what he will discuss in his address.