Governor Hutchinson extends COVID-19 emergency order

HOPE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will extend an executive order declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency in Arkansas, the governor announced during his weekly coronavirus update on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said he was extending the emergency order, which was set to expire soon, for another 60 days as “COVID-19 continue to be a global pandemic that’s costing lives,” noting that deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus continue to rise in Arkansas.

“I think every health care worker particularly would understand the necessity of this emergency,” he said.

Hutchinson previously extended the executive order in August.

A copy of the most recent order has not yet been posted to the state’s website, but you can read the full text of the August emergency proclamation here.